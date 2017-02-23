Hactl first handler in Hong Kong to obtain IATA CEIV-Pharma cert

The momentum for IATA’s global standard for pharmaceutical handling continued to grow this week as Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) announced that it has met all IATA CEIV-Pharma certifications, making it the first handler in Hong Kong to obtain the certification. The process was sponsored by the Hong Kong Airport Authority, as part of an effort to bring all relevant airport groups up to IATA CEIV-Pharma standards.

The Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV-Pharma) is an IATA-supported guarantee of standards for the storage and transportation of pharmaceuticals by air. The aviation organization’s cold-chain management standards and assurance of product integrity are part of an effort to increase the volume and standards of pharma shipments that travel by air. Pharma shipments generally command larger margins than other commodities.

Pharma shippers, on the other hand, are more concerned with the integrity and timeliness of their multi-million dollar shipments than they are with cutting costs, presenting a lucrative opportunity for carriers and handlers that can guarantee shipments and adhere to the standards throughout the entire supply chain.

The validation covers the company’s quality management system and procedures, personnel, training, documentation, infrastructure and equipment, quarantine procedures, sub-contractor management, self-inspection procedures, transportation and operations.

Hactl finished 2016 in strong form, beating 2015 tonnage by 1.7 percent to more than 1.65 million tonnes, and setting new terminal and ramp-handling records, with pharma making up a high-margin component of the handler’s trade.

Hactl was also the first handling facility at the airport to achieve Good Distribution Practices (GDP) accreditation back in late 2014, bringing it in line with the World Health Organization’s quality assurance guidelines for pharmaceutical handling.

