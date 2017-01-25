Hactl takes on Vietjet’s cargo handling at Hong Kong

Vietnamese carrier VietJet has chosen Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) to provide cargo terminal operations for its newly launched flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong. The daily services are operated with narrowbody A320 aircraft.

In the first nine months of 2016, Vietnam was Hong Kong’s fifth largest export market. Vietnam’s manufacturing is on the upswing as well, pushing Vietnamese exports up by 9 percent over the same period. Vietnamese exporters benefited from an outflow of items including electronic components, telecom equipment and footwear.

Vietjet’s vice president Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh explained that “Hong Kong is a very important market for Vietnam, and also a key step in our airline’s development.”

Hactl finished 2016 in good form, setting new terminal and ramp handling records with 1.65 million tonnes handled, a 1.7 percent increase over 2015’s totals. Transshipments recorded the highest growth rate, at 29.6 percent, compared to 2015 numbers. Mail, courier and express traffic also rose 8.4 percent at Hactl, and exports grew 2.1 percent over the same period.

