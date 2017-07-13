Hactl wins contract for Melbourne-Hong Kong Virgin Australia route

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) was appointed as cargo ground handler for Virgin Australia’s new services from Melbourne to Hong Kong that started on July 5.

At five weekly Airbus A330-200 arrivals, each with 14 tonnes of bellyhold capacity a piece, Virgin Australia could move a significant share of the rising cargo volumes between the two markets.

“There is strong demand for air cargo capacity from Hong Kong to Australia driven increasingly by e-commerce,” explained Hactl Chief Executive Mark Whitehead. “The new services are well-placed to tap into growing perishables traffic from Australia, destined for Hong Kong and China.”

Hactl is Hong Kong’s largest independent cargo handler, serving more than 100 airlines, and it has handled Virgin Atlantic’s London Heathrow – Hong Kong cargo since flights began in 1994.

Cargo sales on the Melbourne to Hong Kong route will be marketed by Virgin Atlantic Cargo.

