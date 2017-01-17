Hong Kong International closes out 2016 on a high note

Cargo throughput at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) – already the top cargo airport in the world, in terms of tonnage – added to its lead with a 3.2 percent increase, compared to 2015, to 4.52 million tonnes in 2016. Over the year, HKIA also handled 411,530 flight movements, representing a yearly rise of 1.4 percent.

“During the past year, HKIA also achieved new daily records in flight movements and cargo volume, reaching 1,270 flight movements and handling over 16,700 tonnes of cargo,” said Fred Lam, CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong. HKIA distinguishes between cargo loaded and cargo unloaded, at 2.9 million tonnes and 1.6 million tonnes, respectively. The disparity illustrates the strength of the island economy’s exports.

In the month of December 2016, cargo throughput climbed 11.3 percent over the same period in the previous year to 435,000 tonnes.

The growth in December cargo throughput was driven by transshipments and exports, which registered 15 percent and 12 percent year-over-year growth, respectively. Traffic also saw the largest y-o-y increase to and from Southeast Asia, North America and Europe over the month of December.