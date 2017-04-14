IAG Cargo adds Madrid-Basel freighter service

IAG Cargo has launched a new freighter service between Madrid and Basel to meet the demands of Switzerland’s pharmaceutical sector. The route adds more than 29,000 kilograms of lift per flight, expanding capacity on IAG Cargo’s short-haul freighter network by 6 percent.

The new service has been running on a trial basis since January. IAG Cargo said that the trial period proved popular, offering an “uninterrupted gateway to IAG Cargo’s Latin American network” of 32 Latin American destinations, operating over 400 flights per week.

During the two-month trial of the service, 74 percent of goods shipped out of Switzerland by IAG Cargo were carried on its Constant Climate product, indicating the importance of pharma shipments to the business model.

Constant Climate guarantees the safe and timely transport of temperature-sensitive drugs.

“IAG Cargo has a flexible network investment strategy, where we respond as quickly as possible to customer demand,” said David Shepherd, commercial director at IAG Cargo. He also noted that the success of the new route, “further highlights the strength of our industry-leading pharmaceuticals proposition.”

Scheduled services will operate on Sundays with a return flight on the same day.

