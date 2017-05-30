IAG Cargo restores full services following epic IT failure

IAG Cargo’s IT outage, which snarled operations last weekend, appears to be resolved. A statement from the cargo carrier said that “Following the significant operational disruption we encountered on May 27, our IT systems are now back up and running and today we are operating a full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick.”

The IT outage struck British Airways on Saturday, at the start of the spring bank holiday weekend, with higher-than-normal passenger volumes. Flights were grounded into Sunday, and the full schedule was not resumed until today. In addition to stranding thousands of passengers, freight customers were unable to collect freight from Heathrow over the long weekend.

IAG Cargo now said that it has now addressed all customer bookings affected by the IT outage over the weekend, and ensured that outstanding freight is being prioritized.

