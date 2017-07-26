IAG Cargo rolls out must-fly pharma shipments via ‘Constant Climate Critical’

When shippers of emergency medical commodities use IAG Cargo’s Constant Climate centers for temperature-sensitive cargo, they now have the option of ensuring that their shipments are “non-offloadable.”

In a move that will affect all 109 of IAG Cargo’s Constant Climate centers, the carrier said that these must-fly pharma shipments can now fly under the carrier’s “Critical” product, which is the highest-priority status in IAG Cargo’s network.

The rollout follows trials of Constant Climate Critical across India, the U.K. and Europe – some of the world’s busiest pharmaceutical supply chain routes. IAG Cargo now says that many of those test customers have signed on for repeat business.

Alan Dorling, global head of IAG’s Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences division, said that developing Constant Climate Critical allowed IAG Cargo to “build on our offering by providing vital vaccines and emergency lifesaving medicines with a non-off loadable status.”

David Shepherd, commercial director at IAG Cargo, added that, “we know that there is a real demand for guaranteed capacity and a must-fly service for urgent pharmaceutical products, and it is crucial that we continue to innovate to ensure that we meet our customers’ needs.”

IAG Cargo expects Constant Climate Critical to be popular across pharmaceutical trade lanes, from manufacturing hubs in India and Europe, to various pharmaceutical markets, such as Latin America.

