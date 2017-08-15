IAG Cargo to add capacity into Nashville, other U.S. cities in 2018

IAG Cargo is adding cargo capacity between the U.K. and United States, with the introduction of a new direct service to Nashville and increased frequencies to other U.S. destinations. Starting May 2018, a British Airways 787-8 will operate five times a week from London Heathrow, bringing the total number of IAG Cargo-operated U.S. gateways to 24.

The widebody aircraft will offer a belly payload of 15 tonnes per flight.

“Nashville is an important addition for our customers based in the Southeast of the country,” said David Shepherd, IAG Cargo’s commercial director. “Tennessee has a burgeoning automotive industry, and we anticipate that this new capacity will be welcomed by businesses looking to move spare auto parts into Europe and beyond.”

IAG Cargo has additional plans to increase its daily flights next summer to Philadelphia and Phoenix, bringing both cities up to ten flights per week, representing a 34 percent and 43 percent increase in cargo capacity, respectively.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post