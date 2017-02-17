IATA releases nominees for annual Cargo Innovation Awards

After honoring a successful group of cutting-edge cargo entrepreneurs and established firms in 2015, IATA has revived its Cargo Innovation Awards program for 2017 and released the names of five finalists for this year’s award.

The second edition of the IATA Air Cargo Innovation Awards received 46 entries from across the industry from small start-up companies to large multinational corporations. Submissions covered a wide-range of topics including drones, ULDs, special cargo and dangerous goods. Applicants used emerging technologies such as block chain and big data to develop innovative solutions to benefit the industry, IATA said.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, followed by country of origin, are as follows:

Astral Aerial Solutions – UTM Concept for Africa (Kenya)

Etihad Cargo – Smart Electric Cool Dolly (United Arab Emirates)

Gate Chain – Redefining trade with block chain (Switzerland):

Jettainer – Innovative Decision Support System (DSS), using big data and expert system technology for ULD management (Germany)

OpenAirlines – SkyBreathe Fuel Efficiency (France)

“The success of the first IATA Innovation Awards in 2015 affirmed to us this was something worthwhile for the industry,” said Glyn Hughes, IATA’s global head of cargo. “The second edition has exceeded our highest expectations with the quality and variety of the submissions. Innovation holds the key to industry development, suitability and success and we are committed to unlocking its potential.”

Seven members of an independent jury, which included industry experts, academics and CEOs, evaluated the submissions. The jury was comprised of the following:

Alain Lumbroso, Economist at International Transport Forum / OECD

Bernd Maresch, Owner, MARESCH Ltd.

Darryl Judd, Chief Operating Officer of Logistics Executive Group

Holger Buerskens, Partners, Arnecke Sibeth

Marco Bloemen, Partner at Seabury

Stephen Miles, Research Affiliate and Consultant at MIT

Wolfgang Lehmacher, Head of Supply Chain and Transport Industries, World Economic Forum

The above judges based their decisions upon their assessment of the idea, their coherence to the program objectives, their potential for value creation, and the likelihood of achieving success based upon the submitting teams’ plans and experience.

The finalists will present their project at next month’s 11th IATA World Cargo Symposium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Delegates will then vote for their preferred innovation and the winner will receive US$20,000 during the conference’s closing plenary on March 16.