IATA’s Cargo iQ teams up with iRIX, Information Builders for Smart Data

IATA’s Cargo iQ announced that it is teaming up with iRIX Software Engineering and Information Builders on its Smart Data program. The collaboration covers the second part of a three-stage project, which Cargo iQ said will, “generate a broader scope of measurements, more information on specific milestones, and self-service member access to the group’s reporting platform.”

In the first phase, or “module one,” of the project, Cargo iQ and its partners are collecting and processing airport-to-airport data. Module one is under way and due for completion in the spring of 2017.

Swiss IT service provider iRIX will handle the second phase of the project, implementing an online portal that members can use to query Cargo iQ data for customized reports on project milestones, covering individual routes, timeframes and the performance of their partners. The second phase should be online by autumn 2017, Cargo iQ said.

“The Smart Data project will enable members to look at the data in a lot more detail and analyze it more easily so that they can reallocate resources to the areas where it is most needed,” said Ariaen Zimmerman, executive director, Cargo iQ.

Cargo iQ has a dedicated working group overseeing the implementation of the Smart Data program, which is working on the specifications of the third phase of the project, which will incorporate door-to-door data from forwarders and generate a holistic view of the air cargo distribution chain.

Those interested in learning more about air freight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com