Increase in drone accidents prompt new restrictions in Canada

Flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) just got a little harder in the Great White North.

The Canadian government has instituted new temporary, on year rules that prevent the use of recreational drones near airports, garnering praise from private- and public-sector stakeholders in the air transport business. In addition to clearly marking their devices, drone operators in Canada are now forbidden from flying higher than 90 meters, within 75 meters of buildings and “within 9 kilometers of the center of any airport, heliport, aerodrome or water aerodrome, where aircraft take off and land.”

“Canadians expect to feel safe on the ground and in the sky,” Transport Canada stated. The transportation oversight body added that the number of incidents involving recreational UAVs has more than tripled since 2014.

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) has provided its support for new safety measures. “These new Transport Canada safety rules pertaining to recreational drone use are welcome,” said Joyce Carter, HIAA president and CEO. “Safety at Halifax Stanfield is our top priority, and we believe these new measures will reduce the risk to aerodrome property, aircraft, and lives”.

Rob Eagles, IATA’s director of air traffic management and infrastructure, applauded the move, saying that the introduction of this temporary order will “help protect airspace users and the travelling public.” He stressed that “advanced technology will provide new ways to appropriately regulate recreational, commercial and State UAV operations.”

Any recreational operator who fails to comply with the new flying restrictions and conditions could be subject to fines of up to C$3,000.

