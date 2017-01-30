Ireland’s first drone delivery made by 10-year-old girl

A 10-year-old student from Ireland completed the country’s first officially sanctioned parcel delivery over the weekend, according to the official Irish Aviation Authority’s Media Centre. The two-minute parcel drop flight carried a 250-gram payload of emergency medical supplies, and went from the shoreline of Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin, to a boat at sea almost 200 meters away on Jan. 28.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) helped the student, Belle Moore, with her research, providing her with details on the safety regulations for drone flight in Ireland. “The application of drone technology is vast, and the IAA will continue to foster, promote and encourage its use with the emphasis, as always, on safety,” said Ralph James, the IAA’s director of safety regulation.

Pony Express Couriers, Ireland’s largest same-day courier for the delivery, also assisted Moore on her research for the drone demonstration flight, which she entered into the Intel Mini Scientist Competition “We were delighted to be involved in Ireland’s first drone parcel delivery and we’re proud that we, as an Irish company, are trialing the technology,” said Audrey Browne, Pony Express’s own operations manager. Additional expertise for the project was provided by the FlyRyte Drone Academy, IAA said.