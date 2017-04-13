Jan de Rijk to use Route42 for trailer track and trace

Jan de Rijk Logistics will equip all its trailers with the N-Dure System by Route42. N-Dure provides real time information, as well as insight in to condition and availability of the trailer. It is also possible to combine up to four sensors with the N-Dure System.

Route42 provides a single platform on which a variety of sensors can be connected. This allows companies such as Jan de Rijk to manage all aspects of trucks and trailers in their fleet, from safety to remote diagnostics.



Johan Martens, fleet manager at Jan de Rijk, said that Route 42 made sense because, “it is known for the ability to translate data into smart insight information for truck and trailer.” Martens added that, “Route42 has a lot of automotive knowledge. By combining our knowledge, we hope to optimize even more aspects.”



The system will help Jan de Rijk plan maintenance based on kilometres driven. Route42 uses algorithms to synchronize vehicle safety tests including roadworthiness and safety. More than 200 N-Dure systems were already installed, allowing Jan de Rijk to monitor over a million kilometres of road transport so far. In the months ahead, all other systems will be installed.

Jan de Rijk operates a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles throughout Europe and provides warehouse service and retail distribution.

Those interested in learning more about airfreight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com