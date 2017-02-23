January air freight market closes out on stable footing

Drewry’s East West Airfreight Price Index fell by the lowest monthly margin in January since the research firm began indexing rates in 2012. Rates fell just 13 cents, holding at about the US$3 mark in January, at $3.01, indicating greater stability in the market.

The rate itself is also the lowest January posting, barring 2016, when it was $2.69. Rates fell $0.24 between December and January 2016, and were down $0.29 in 2014-2015. “We expect to see a small seasonal decline to the index in February,” the research firm noted.

The latest Drewry findings corroborate IATA’s expectations going into 2017, however peak-season volumes provided a January boost, and IATA noted that, “the early timing of the Lunar New Year [in late January 2017] may also have helped push demand higher in December.”

