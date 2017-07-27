Japan Airlines, Vietjet partnership to boost Asia cargo volumes

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Vietjet inked a formal partnership agreement for code-share cooperation on all flight services between Japan and Vietnam, as well as on the domestic flights of both airlines. While the terms are still being negotiated, a representative for Vietjet confirmed that both parties will “consider cooperation” in cargo operations.

The partnership will “generate more passenger and cargo traffic between the two countries and open up commercial opportunities on the two airlines’ international networks,” said Tadashi Fujita, JAL’s executive vice president.

Demand for air travel between the two countries has been growing, and JAL already operates daily non-stop services between Tokyo (Narita) and Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, respectively, as well as between Tokyo (Haneda) and Ho Chi Minh City.

The two carriers said they will explore “opportunities to develop partnerships in various areas, including a frequent-flyer partnership, aircraft operations and maintenance as well as ground handling services and training.”

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post