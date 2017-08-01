JD.com launches alliance to facilitate cross-border e-commerce

On 1 August, Beijing-based e-tailer JD.com, in collaboration with 20 global brands, announced a new alliance with China’s Inspection and Quarantine Association that aims to streamline and expedite the customs clearance process for cross-border imports into China.

The alliance brings together a cross section of the cross-border e-commerce supply-chain including other retailers and online platforms like Wal-Mart and eBay, global freight forwarders like Kuehne + Nagel and Agility Logistics, as well as household manufacturers like Huggies and Danone.

Our sister publication, Cargo Facts reports:

