Jettainer launches Android app for ULD management

For those who need to keep tabs on the status of their unit load devices (ULDs) from virtually anywhere, Jettainer has publicly launched its “JettApp” application for smartphones. An Android version is currently available, and an iOS version is “being planned,” the ULD management company said.

The application helps logistics companies manage the pallets and containers of airline customers in a more efficient and transparent manner by tracking relevant ULD movements, which can be individually summarized and represented with the app.

JettApp also lets users exchange messages when the ULDs transfer from one airline to another, or search for ULDs by air waybill numbers.

The application was initially launched for tablets in 2012, where use has been “increasing steadily,” the company said. The 5,000 current users will be able to manage existing accounts on the app as well.

The “intuitive usability” of JettApp enables customers to work more easily at remote locations, said Thorsten Riekert, sales director at Jettainer. He added that the company was “also increasing the process effectiveness and taking another step towards digitalization and paperless work.”

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.