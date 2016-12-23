Kalitta Air pilots score ‘major victory’ with newly ratified contract

Kalitta Air pilots ratified a new contract with the cargo airline on Tuesday, following more than six years of sometimes contentious contract negotiations. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Teamsters Airline Division and Local 1224, which represent the pilots, called the deal, “a major victory for pilots and their families, that will bring about significant improvements in job security, scheduling, benefits and pay.”

The vote on the contract passed by 93.2 percent, with 234 of pilots voting yes and only 17 voting against.

Kalitta Air operates a fleet of 747 freighters in support of DHL Express. The four-year agreement provides “industry-leading scope and job security protections,” the union said. The deal includes duty-period limits and enhanced rest provisions – something that other unions have called for as labor shortages ratchet up the demands on pilots.

The contract also contains improvements in benefits, protections for pilots who fly cargo into war zones or geographic areas prone to terrorism, and a 55 percent increase in hourly pay, as well as incremental raises to be given through 2020.

With a looming pilot shortage, the contract improvements are expected to reduce attrition and attract new pilots to the airline. However, one pilot noted that, “the deal still lags behind contracts at Delta, FedEx and other carriers.”

“The Kalitta Air pilots have been fighting for years to achieve a contract that allows hard-working pilots to support their families,” said Teamsters Local 1224 president Daniel C. Wells. “Their grit and unity throughout negotiations is a testament to their commitment to secure real changes. It has taken years, but today Kalitta pilots were finally heard.”