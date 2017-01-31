Kalitta Air’s implements CHAMP’s weight & balance software

U.S.-based cargo carrier Kalitta Air has implemented CHAMP Cargosystems’ Weight & Balance application, which manages load planning. Kalitta operates a fleet of sixteen 747 freighters, and has obtained FAA approval for the usage of CHAMP’s technology for its freighter fleet.

CHAMP’s software is a Java-based web application, enabling carriers and forwarders to drag, drop and then configure virtual loads of ULDs and pallets on any technology that has drag-and-drop capabilities, such as smart phones and tablets. By allowing crews to find the most efficient configuration for each shipment, the application can help keep the aircraft within permissible center-of-gravity limits throughout the flight.

The software not only ensures compliance with all operational and safety requirements, but also provides data for audits and reporting, facilitating business intelligence and fleet performance review.

Conrad Kalitta, CEO of Kalitta Air, explained that “integrating this software is proof that using the most up-to-date IT solutions will reduce fuel consumption, and improve accuracy with a highly effective automated process.”

