Kerry Logistics signs long-term contract with Maxim’s Caterers

Kerry Logistics announced that it has contracted with Hong Kong’s largest food and beverage caterer, Maxim’s Caterers, to manage logistics, including cold-chain transportation and storage, for Maxim’s Group’s more than 780 outlets in Hong Kong.

Under the announced long-term contract, Kerry Logistics will manage Maxim’s Caterers’ new central distribution center, with multi-temperature storage, and provide a range of logistics services to restock the caterer’s restaurant chains and key accounts on a daily basis.

The contract with Maxim’s Caterers is the latest in a series of agreements expanding Kerry Logistics’ portfolio across Asia and Europe this year. In June, the Hong-Kong-based company entered into a joint venture with Globalink Logistics to extend its presence in Central Asia and The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and launched a weekly less-than-container-load (LCL) railfreight service between Duisburg, Germany, and Shanghai. In July, Kerry Logistics announced the acquisition of a 50 percent ownership stake in the Lanzhou Pacific Logistics intermodal brokerage company that specializes in serving China and Central Asia.

