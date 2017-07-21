Let us now praise cargo ground handlers [VIDEO]

In an industry that celebrates soaring aircraft, ground handers don’t always get the love they deserve. Not so here at Air Cargo World (see previous post), where we want to celebrate these unsung heroes of the airfreight business.

Paris-based WFS, for instance, moves cargo at 198 airports around the world, across five continents, and just added three new ground-handling contracts at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to that list.

China Southern selected WFS to provide ramp services at the airport for its 10 flights per week connecting LAX and Guangzhou.

Xiamen Airlines has added WFS’ ramp services for its new four times weekly 787 flights in LAX.

Starting Sept. 1, WFS will take over ramp handling for Philippine Airlines’ 14 flights per week between LAX and Manila.

With designations like “ramp services,” and “technical series,” it’s easy to lose sight of the size and complexity of operations that companies like WFS and LUG air cargo handling provide. The video below should serve as a reminder:

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post