Lockheed rolls out first LM-100J Super Hercules commercial freighter [VIDEO]

After a three-year wait, the LM-100J has finally arrived on the commercial market. Last week, Lockheed Martin rolled out the first of these propeller-driven, modified military aircraft, known as “Super Hercules Commercial Freighters.” Lockheed expects the freighter’s first flight to happen this spring.

Lockheed Martin, which has decades of success with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the defense industry, announced plans to manufacture the LM-100J in February 2014. The company has filed for an civil type certificate update from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for its latest addition to the C-130 family.

“Today’s rollout… reflects the aircraft’s capability to evolve to meet customer requirements. The LM-100J program has exceeded all expectations in moving from an idea to a reality,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager of Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. He added that, “the FAA has been an essential partner in this aircraft’s production.”

Civilian operators of the LM-100J freighter are expected to benefit from technological developments and improvements that result from more than 1.5 million flight hours achieved by military operators in 16 nations, Lockheed said.

Lockheed Martin said that the LM-100J will support oversized cargo transport, oil dispersion/aerial spray, oil and gas exploration, mining logistics operations, aerial firefighting, and other functions.

Below, Lockheed Martin manufacturing the newest member of the C-130J Super Hercules family:

