Lufthansa-owned time:matters digitalizes its courier service

Time:matters, the Lufthansa-owned urgent transport service, has shaved off even more time by digitizing its On-Board Courier service. Customers and couriers can now input their shipment details and receive a complete quote in less than a minute.

The new platform, called ic:kurier, is currently only available between five European countries. The company plans to have certified couriers at the 300 “most important business centers worldwide by mid-2017.”

Time:matters said that by “scaling the service globally, savings can be passed on directly to customers.”

In addition to finding the optimal flight, the app identifies couriers in real time from the time:matters database of more than 1,000 couriers in 46 countries.

“Having goods transported personally is an especially popular option for particularly urgent or sensitive shipments,” explained time:matters CEO Franz-Joseph Miller. “These often involve critical situations, such as a grounded aircraft, equipment failure or assembly line stoppage, when every minute counts.”

