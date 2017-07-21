LUG to take over all Emirates freight ops at Frankfurt

LUG aircargo handling is taking over all freight handling for Emirates Airline’s Frankfurt Airport (FRA) operations, effective Oct. 2, 2017. Emirates operates three daily A380 and 777 passenger flights between FRA and Dubai, as well as eight all-cargo 777F flights per week.

The contract has LUG covering all belly and freighter cargo, as well as road feeder services and cargo from freighters for Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo division of Emirates.

LUG’s Frankfurt operations include 33,000 square meters of covered warehousing space with direct ramp access.

“Adding Emirates SkyCargo to our customer portfolio boosts our business growth. We expect an additional handling volume of some 6,000 tonnes per month,” said Patrik Tschirch, managing director and CEO of LUG aircargo handling. Tschirch added that LUG was expanding its Health Care Centre in FRA’s Cargo City South, making the ground handler more competitive in the cold-chain and perishables sectors.

