Major China Airlines-JAL codeshare to include cargo

China Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) will expand extant code-sharing to cover all routes operated by both airlines between Japan and Taiwan, starting the second half of February 2017. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) said the agreement will be a “strategic cooperation on cargo and passenger services.”

The number of code-share flights, currently at 28 weekly flights on the Tokyo (Haneda)-Taipei (Songshan) route, will increase up to 240 flights a week to cover more airports in both Japan and Taiwan.

On the JAL side, the code sharing will add Tokyo (Narita), Nagoya (Chubu), Osaka (Kansai) to Taipei (Taoyuan), as well as the Tokyo (Narita) to Kaohsiung route.

China Airlines adds more than a dozen Japanese destinations to the code-share schedule, including Sapporo (New Chitose), Toyama, Narita, Shizuoka, Chubu, Osaka and many more.

“The improved flexibility and convenience will enhance the integration of China Airlines and Japan Airlines’ respective networks,” said Steve Chang, senior vice president of China Airlines.