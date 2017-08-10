Milestone Logistics opening Madrid office

Spain-based company Milestone Logistics is opening a new office in Madrid, launched jointly with its logistics consulting partner, Gesprolog. The Madrid location was selected to increase Milestone’s commercial presence in central Spain, as the company is headquartered on the country’s eastern coast in Valencia. The opening of Milestone’s Madrid office follows the launching of the “360 Alliance” in June, which was created when five logistics firms, including Milestone and Gesprolog, collaborated to offer full supply-chain services, including logistics consulting, international transport, warehouse logistics and packaging.

Milestone also recently signed an agreement with another Spanish logistics firm, Transmab, to share a 5,000-square-meter warehouse in northwestern Spain.

