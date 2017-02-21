Natilus Offers First Look at Freight Drone Prototype

Natilus is launching its first drone, by the second quarter, and ACW sister-publication Mobility Buzz has obtained the first look at the prototype, which the startup hope to transform into a full-sized freight drone that has the potential to profoundly change freight flows and cargo movement.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company has been “on a sprint” since June 2016 when it received a $750,000 seed funding round from Draper Associates, Aleksey Matyushev, Natilus’ co-founder and chief executive, told Mobility Buzz. For more on this story, visit Mobility Buzz.