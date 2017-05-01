Natilus releases new images of maritime equipped cargo drone

The latest production concept of the cargo drone from drone startup Natilus is out. The drone gives a whole new meaning to intermodal transport, with it’s maritime capabilities. CEO Aleksey Matyushev said the production model can dock at a traditional maritime port slip and still have the crane overhang reaching the fuselage section. Matyushev said the only new equipment necessary at port is a truck to deliver aviation fuel.
Natilus hopes to have a completed full-scale, over-60-meter drone ready to fly by 2020. Ultimately, the startup plans to manufacture hundreds of the cargo drones. Their target customers are integrator companies such as UPS and FedEx, as well as medium-sized freight forwarders with customers like Whole Foods and Costco....