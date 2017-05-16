National Airlines to launch round-the-world freighter service

National Airlines and Navitrans USA announced plans to launch a weekly scheduled round-the-world freighter service utilizing a B747-400F, on June 1, 2017. The new route is a marathon of global freight hubs, touching down in O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Liège Airport (LGG), Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD), Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), Narita International Airport (NRT), Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and then back to O’Hare.

The new route will be in addition to another twice weekly scheduled operation that National flies for Navitrans, between the U.S. and China.

“This RTW route will connect 5 key gateways throughout North America, Europe, Mid-Asia and Far East in around 36 hours,” said Chuanning (Martin) Zhu, President of Navitrans USA.

Mark Burgess, president of National Airlines, commented that “National’s global reach, ability and flexibility enabled us to customize the operation to meet the needs of Navitrans using our scheduled authorities and we are very excited to build on our relationship to launch this new routing.”

National Airlines is based in Orlando, Florida, and routinely flies from the U.S and Europe to the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, as well as North and South America.