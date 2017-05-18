Overheard at Cargo Facts Asia

SHANGHAI – Last month, Air Cargo World co-hosted the sixth annual presentation of Cargo Facts Asia, in Shanghai. A record crowd of senior executives from all links in the air cargo supply chain gathered at the Grand Hyatt in Pudong for tremendous networking opportunities with peers from around the globe, and presentations and discussions by some of air cargo’s best and brightest.

Panels explored pressing trends in the air cargo industry, ranging from the future impact of the China-Europe railway on air cargo volumes, to the state of cool chain facilities in China. To hear what panelists had to say, and for an overview of the top-five things heard at this year’s symposium, visit our sister publication, Cargo Facts: