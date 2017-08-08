Panalpina scores five-year Iraqi gas project contract

After several years of enduring a slump in oil-and-gas-related cargo, Swiss logistics company Panalpina was awarded a long-term contract by an undisclosed company to manage transportation and logistics for a gas project in Iraq.

The contract will run for at least five years and involve 1,800 40-foot equivalent units (FEUs) of less-than-container load oceanfreight as well as 1,200 tonnes of airfreight transportation per year. Panalpina will also handle customs clearance, warehousing, full order management and in-house staffing, as well as any necessary air and ocean chartering.

The large contract marks a positive note for Panalpina after a lackluster first half for the company’s profits, as declines in the oil prices led to a reduction in petroleum exploration projects. Other factors, such as rising freight rates, also pressured Panalpina’s margins.

Panalpina frequently works with oil-and-gas companies, including the undisclosed company party to this contract. The two companies have worked together since 2010.

