CFA 2017: PEMCO begins 737-700 conversion program with Texel Air

SHANGHAI – At the Cargo Facts Asia event in Shanghai today, PEMCO World Air Services formally launched passenger-to-freighter and passenger-to-combi programs for Boeing’s 737-700.

PEMCO, which was recently acquired by Air Transport Services Group, also announced a launch order from Bahrain-based Chisholm Enterprises, parent of charter operator Texel Air, for the combi variant. For more information about the launch, please see the analysis by editor David Harris of sister publication Cargo Facts below: