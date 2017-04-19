Pharma.Aero platform doubles size with eight new members

Pharma.Aero, a group formed last year advocating pharmaceutical shipping standards among air cargo communities, has just doubled in size, adding eight more companies to its roster.

The new members include pharmaceutical shippers Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Merck Sharp & Dohme, as well as air cargo stakeholders DHL Temperature Management Solutions, Expeditors, EuroAirport Basel, 4Advice and e-CARGOWARE.

With these additions, Pharma.Aero membership, now totaling 16 members. In a span of just six months, Pharma.Aero has grown its membership base across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Pharma.Aero chairman Nathan De Valck said he hoped that the addition of the three global pharmaceuticals shippers would facilitate “reliable end-to-end air transport for pharmaceutical cargo.”

Eddy Weygaerts, senior manager of logistics delivery at Pfizer, said that, “the platform will support longer-term projects and initiatives, which would benefit all pharma transportation players, regulators and shippers, ensuring high pharma product compliance and visibility in the air supply chain.”

Pharma.Aero’s goal is to connect airport communities, pharma shippers and other pharma logistics stakeholders to foster collaboration, by sharing expertise, data, and best practices, and by “jointly working on innovative regional initiatives with an emphasis on the IATA CEIV Program.”

