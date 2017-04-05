Pharma drives AA launch of daily widebody San Juan-Philly service

In a quest for more pharma traffic, American Airlines launched daily, nonstop widebody service between San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín Airport (SJU) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The service adds capacity between Puerto Rico-based pharmaceutical manufacturing, representing 12 of the world’s top 20 pharma companies, and American Airlines Cargo’s dedicated 25,000-square-foot pharmaceutical facility.

The new A330-200 widebody route is in addition to the two daily narrowbody flights already in operation by AA.

Roger Samways, vice president of American Airlines Cargo sales, explained that, “demand from customers for even greater access between these two important pharma hubs is significant and growing.”

American’s new route offers more cargo capacity to give pharma shippers “an even wider choice of flights” that providing cold-chain service between the two cities, the carrier said.

Those interested in learning more about airfreight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com