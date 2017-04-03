Prénatal extends contract with Geodis, adds e-commerce services

Maternity and child-centric retailer Prénatal has extended its contract with Geodis’ Contract Logistics line of business, extending their e-commerce collaboration until June 2020. Under the terms, Prénatal’s retail and e-commerce stock will be combined and stored in the Geodis’ distribution center in Almere, the Netherlands.

Geodis first started working for Prénatal in 2009, handling inventory. Now, as a result of developments in Prénatal’s market strategy, it has fully merged e-commerce and retail logistics into Geodis’ network.

“As a retailer, your stock is your most important asset,” says Ardjan van den Blonk, manager of supply chain at Netherland-based Prénatal. “You want to serve your consumers as well as possible, regardless of where they make their purchase – through a store or a webshop. An omni-channel inventory will prevent stock from being unnecessarily located at different sites.”

Joop Mastenbroek, CFO at Geodis, noted that combined stock is rare. “Merging retail and e-commerce stock doesn’t simply move physical inventory – it also has an impact on all processes and systems.”

Those interested in learning more about airfreight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com