Purolator International enters U.S. domestic forwarding market

Canadian logistics provider Purolator International has launched an expedited forwarding service for domestic American shipments, putting its extensive forwarding and freight experience into play south of the border in the U.S. freight forwarding market.

The service is available for next day, two-day, or three-to-five-day delivery. For shipments that require a specialized delivery window, Purolator International also offers its guaranteed Elite service.

Purolator is also betting on need for the human factor, with its PuroTouch service. Every customer has a dedicated contact, who evaluates the business requirements and tailors services to each customer’s specific needs.”

“While we’ve always been a freight forwarder, the bulk of our business has been driven by northbound transportation into the Canadian market,” said John Costanzo, president of Purolator International. “In 2017, I’m committed to expanding our domestic expedited forwarding service to truly become a single source provider for retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors across the United States.”

Purolator’s expedited forwarding service offers complete U.S. coverage, using a connected distribution network of airport hubs and transportation partners.

