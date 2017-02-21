Purolator responds to ‘Amazon effect’ with 2- to 5-day deliveries

Canadian cross-border logistics provider Purolator International has rolled out PuroPost Plus, faster service for its ecommerce shipping solution PuroPost. The new product guarantees delivery in two to five days to any residential address in Canada.

John Costanzo, president of Purolator International, explained that, with B2C commerce making up nearly half of the company’s shipments, many customers were demanding even faster delivery. “The ‘Amazon effect’ and customer expectations of quick delivery have many retailers looking more closely at their shipping strategy,” he said. That also means increased customer expectations, including end-to-end tracking and visibility from pickup in the United States through to end delivery. Purolator’s International’s proprietary 24/7 real-time tracking system is designed to meet this demand.

PuroPost Plus is billed as “a shipping option for retail shoppers who may choose to spend a little more on shipping an item that is needed quickly.” Purolator said that retailers can deploy PuroPost Plus when shipments are time critical, in order to maintain the level of service that the end customer expects, such as “during peak shipment seasons or during inclement weather.”

Those interested in learning more about air freight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com