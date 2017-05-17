Qantas Freight partners with Sai Cheng on China-U.S. airmail lift

Americans waiting for mail from China may soon get it delivered by way of Australian logistics.
This globe-spanning arrangement is part of a one-year deal worked out between Qantas Freight and the Australia Post-China Post joint venture, Sai Cheng Logistics International (Sai Cheng), to fly airmail out of China to the United States.
The China Post airmail will be airlifted from Shanghai and Hong Kong to various points in the U.S. by Qantas Freight, aboard a 747-400F out of Shanghai, and in bellyholds out of Hong Kong via Australia.
Qantas Freight currently operates four freighter services per week from Shanghai to the U.S., including stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.
“We collect more than 50 tonnes of airmail each week across China bound for the U.S.,” said Sai Cheng general manager Jonathan Qiao. “With 13 warehouses spread across eight cities in China, this partnership will strengthen our growing network, connecting Chinese consumers with the world.”...