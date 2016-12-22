Qatar adds four Americas destinations with twice-weekly 777F flights

Qatar Airways will commence twice-weekly freighter services to and from the South American destinations of São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Quito, effective Feb. 2, 2017. Qatar Cargo will also expand its freighter network in the U.S. with the addition of Miami, which the carrier will visit on its return flight following the aforementioned South American stops. The flight will then transit via Luxembourg before returning to Doha.

These new freighter services aim to meet the growing demand for import and export trade in the region and will supplement the belly-hold cargo capacity on Qatar Airways daily flights to São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Miami. The four new destinations bring the carrier’s total freighter destinations in the Americas to 12.

“These new destinations will connect the burgeoning import and export markets in the Americas region with the rest of the world,” said Ulrich Ogiermann, chief of cargo for Qatar Airways. “Through our expertise in specialized solutions, namely QR Pharma for pharmaceuticals and QR Fresh for perishables, we are able to offer our customers a seamless and an unbroken cool chain for their temperature-sensitive products via our state-of-the-art fully automated hub in Doha.”