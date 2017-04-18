Qatar Airways adds freighter capacity to Brussels

Qatar Airways Cargo has swapped out one of its A330Fs for a larger 777F on its Brussels service in response to burgeoning pharma trade ex-Europe. Qatar Airways Cargo currently operates seven weekly A330F flights into Brussels, and eight widebody passenger flights.

Next month, Qatar Airways Cargo plans to introduce its eighth weekly service to Brussels, adding another A330F to the Doha -Brussels route.

The 777F route will run from Halifax to Brussels and onwards to Doha. “In just a few years, Qatar Airways Cargo has grown to become one of our biggest cargo players at the airport, offering direct capacity from the Middle East as well as Africa into Brussels,” said Steven Polmans, Brussels Airport’s head of cargo.

Polmans added that pharma was a strategic focus for the airport, which has been a pioneer in interlinking stakeholder along the supply chain to ensure better communication, and ultimately, better handling of sensitive products.

Ulrich Ogiermann, chief officer cargo for Qatar Airways, said that the increased capacity was part of an effort to, “provide the most strategic freighter routes to connect Brussels with the world’s major trade markets via our Doha hub.”

Those interested in learning more about airfreight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com