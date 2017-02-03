Qatar Cargo appoints Siginon as Nairobi ground handler

Siginon Aviation has been appointed Qatar Airways Cargo’s ground and ramp handler for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya. Qatar Airways Cargo has served Nairobi for ten years now.

Siginon Aviation’s facility includes a 3,000-square-meter perishables center, a 5,000-square-meter general cargo warehouse and specialized storage for dangerous, valuable and temperature-sensitive cargo.

Nairobi is Kenya’s primary export outlet for perishable products, such as flowers, fruits, vegetables and meat, destined mainly for European and Middle Eastern markets. The country has grown its volume and value of cut flowers every year since 1988, reaching nearly 123,000 tonnes in 2015.

