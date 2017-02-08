Qatar Cargo launches additional Pharma Express flights from Basel, Brussels

The healthcare business continues to boom for Qatar Cargo, which launched additional Pharma Express flights from Basel and Brussels to the carrier’s hub in Doha. The routes connect to other Pharma Express flights via Doha, linking European Union-based pharma companies with markets in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The three Indian cities generate more than 30,000 tonnes of pharmaceuticals each year and are served by the A330F aircraft, offering up to 68 tonnes of capacity each way.

Qatar Cargo’s Basel-to-Doha route will fly weekly on Fridays. The Brussels-to-Doha leg will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Feb. 15.

Basel and Brussels are both home to major pharmaceutical companies, and Switzerland’s chemical exports are primarily shipped out of Basel.

Qatar Airways’ chief officer of cargo, Ulrich Ogiermann, said, “Air cargo standards for handling time-and-temperature-sensitive commodities such as pharmaceuticals are becoming more stringent, especially with the stricter guidelines on temperature control requirements.” He added that Qatar Cargo’s Pharma Express flights are “the only international air cargo carrier to offer dedicated Pharma Express flights to the world’s major pharmaceutical and healthcare industry hubs.”

