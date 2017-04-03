Qatar Cargo launches direct freighter service to Cambodia

Qatar Airways Cargo began freighter service to Phnom Penh today, focusing mostly on Cambodia’s garments business, which accounts for about 80 percent of the country’s exports.

The weekly service, operating on the Doha–Phnom Penh–Doha route, will offer more than 60 tonnes of cargo capacity each way aboard one of the carriers A330 freighters.

The airline currently carries more than 70 tonnes of belly-hold cargo on daily passenger flights to Phnom Penh via Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, every week, so the capacity will nearly double with the new freighter traffic

Ulrich Ogiermann, Qatar Airways chief officer of cargo, said that this was the carrier’s fifth freighter destination launched this year. “Intra-Asia air cargo has grown over the years, and we have observed substantial migration of manufacturing trade from China to Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia and Vietnam,” he said.

Qatar Airways Cargo also noted that the Phnom Penh route increased the cargo carrier’s freighter network to seven destinations on the continent. New passenger flights to Canberra in Australia and Medan in Indonesia were also recently announced by the airline.

