Registration begins for Air Cargo World’s second annual ELEVATE Conference

With the revolution of e-commerce spreading across the industry, innovation has become more important than ever for businesses involved in air logistics. To provide you with the tools needed to survive these coming changes, Air Cargo World is excited to announce that registration is officially open for the second annual ELEVATE event, which will take place Oct. 2, 2017, in Miami, at the Ritz-Cartlon South Beach.

At ELEVATE, our sole focus is to inspire the transformation of the airfreight industry through new technology and innovation, making this a must-attend event.

To register now, please click here.

ELEVATE explores tech transformation, guiding attendees toward a new, more-efficient airfreight business. Attendees will benefit from networking with professionals with expertise in strategic development, logistics strategy and innovation, IT, product development, business development, innovation strategy and other facets of airfreight innovation. Our diverse panels facilitate unique discussion on the industry and provide key insights that will inspire the transformation of the air freight industry.

Dive into innovation in the airfreight industry with groundbreaking seminars and networking with elite industry executives. ELEVATE 2017 draws attendees from around the world and from all sectors of the supply chain, including shippers, carriers, forwarders, venture capital firms, startups, airports and vendors. These attendees have expertise in strategic development, logistics strategy and innovation, IT, product development, business development, innovation strategy, and other facets related to airfreight innovation.

Over the coming weeks, Air Cargo World will provide more details on speakers and topics that will be covered at the event. Stay tuned to www.elevateaircargo.com for more information.

Like This Post