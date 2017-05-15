Rhenus to grow outpost count by 10 percent in Asia-Pacific

Rhenus Group’s sea- and airfreight division plans to increase its business sites in the Asia-Pacific region by more than 10 percent during 2017. The logistics company is also enhancing interconnectivity between air- and seafreight and overland traffic networks by adding two new gateways in Germany.

Sites are set to open in China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. “We’re involved in a long-term growth course. We’re now continuing this process with our new business sites,” said management board member Tobias Bartz at the Transport Logistic trade fair in Munich.

Growth is already underway in 2017, with six new offices opened this year, including two in the Philippines (Subic and Clark), and one branch each in South Korea (Busan), Indonesia (Semarang), Thailand (Rayong) and Singapore.

Beyond Asia, the company is looking to grow its freight logistics in other important markets. “Germany, France, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and South and Central America are also interesting markets for us,” Bartz said.