RocketSpace names 10 startups for second Logistics Tech Accelerator

After launching its first technology accelerator project last year, RocketSpace and Kaleido Logistics are returning for a second Logistics Tech Accelerator, set to begin next month in Vigo, Spain. RocketSpace kicked off the next “cohort” of logistics entrepreneurs this week by announcing 10 promising startups that will take part in the accelerator, representing six countries.

For this Logistics Tech Accelerator, U.S.-based technology co-working firm RocketSpace and Spanish logistics firm Kaleido will be joined by Fiege, Ingram Micro, Lufthansa Cargo and MAN Truck & Bus, which will provide logistics guidance, mentorship and business expertise for the participating startups.

Unlike early-stage accelerators, the Logistics Tech Accelerator works with funded startups that have a product that is in market or ready to launch, and are not required to give up equity to participate in the program. The accelerator helps these fledgling companies scale their products and services by collaborating with others in the industry.

“After a fantastic ‘Cohort I’ experience full of fascinating challenges, we are looking forward to working together with the selected startups to keep on disrupting the industry,” said Xoán Martínez, Kaleido’s CEO. “Stunning technologies ready to go to market and the incorporation of new corporate collaborators to the program are giving us all the chance to open a new stage of logistics.”

This year’s Logistics Tech Accelerator, based on an “open-innovation, pilot-led model,” RocketSpace said, will focus on three emerging technology themes: smart warehouse, smart transport and smart commerce and trade. The following startups in these three sectors were selected based on the strength of their teams, their product/service maturity and their corporate partnership potential:

Equivvy (Amsterdam) is an equipment rental and sharing platform for the supply chain industry.

GetVu (Bengaluru) uses “augmented reality” technology to streamline supply chain processes, offering more accessibility to real-time data, optimized workflows and improved automation.

IAM Robotics (Pittsburgh) makes autonomous mobile robots to handle materials in logistics and manufacturing.

Mycargorates (Cologne) is an online transport management system and booking portal for logistics.

OBUU (Madrid) is an advanced stock optimization software that enables users to shape and fully customize stock to their fleet, and model future scenarios for strategic analysis.

Optiply (Amsterdam) is the first fully automated inventory optimization solution for e-commerce.

Sennder (Berlin) offers same-day and 12-hour logistics.

Stowga (London) is a network of high quality warehouses available to provide pay-as-you-go logistics services.

Trackersense (London) develops and deploys parcel delivery and asset tracking technology to drive supply chain efficiencies worldwide.

Undagrid (Amsterdam Schiphol Airport) optimizes logistical processes and creates new services around (non-powered) assets, via an autonomous communication network, innovative sensor and tracking technology.

“There is a global opportunity to revolutionize order fulfillment in warehouses with autonomous robotics and the addressable market continues to grow rapidly,” said Cohort 2 participant Tom Galluzzo, CEO at IAM Robotics. “As a startup, speed is critical. This program gives us the access and focus needed to keep accelerating our growth.”

This year, MAN Truck & Bus and Fiege were added to the list of corporate collaborators for the program, joining Lufthansa Cargo, Ingram Micro and Kaleido, which participate in 2016. Executives from other established firms – including Shyp, Peloton Technologies and British Airways – will also serve as program mentors.

In early February, the chosen startups will begin a four-week curriculum that exploring the key business objectives and roadmaps of the corporate collaborators. In the next phase, the Cohort will schedule one-on-one meetings with corporate collaborators to create individual pilot projects, followed by a product validation stage. The accelerator will conclude with a final public “Demo Day” in May, where participants will unveil a go-to-market solution.

For more information, please see the Logistics Tech Accelerator website.

