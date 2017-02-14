Royal Jordanian, CHAMP Cargosystems collaborate on e-AWB system

Royal Jordanian Airlines has teamed up with CHAMP Cargosystems on a system that enables cargo agents to create electronic air waybills (e-AWB) when making airfreight bookings. In addition to streamlining air cargo tracking and booking capabilities, the e-AWB system developed by Royal Jordanian and CHAMP integrates into a platform used by Jordanian Customs Department and other parties, accelerating clearance of goods and delivery to the consignee.

Royal Jordanian president and chief executive Suleiman Obeidat said he anticipated that the system will help attract a higher volume of cargo on Royal Jordanian aircraft. He noted that the 24-hour, self-service application will allow cargo agents to “look up flight schedules, check capacity, create real-time bookings and manage bookings completely unassisted.”

Nicholas Xenocostas, vice president of global sales and marketing at CHAMP, explained that the digitization of the air cargo process was critical to increased efficiency in the industry and “will significantly simplify the airfreight supply chain process, in addition to greater data accuracy.”

The e-AWB program is an IATA initiative to encourage its members to digitize the air-waybill process and institutionalize accuracy, confidentiality and efficiency in a market that still is overly reliant on paper air waybills.

