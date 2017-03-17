Rumors swirl about Amazon acquiring more freighters

Have you heard the latest out of Amazon? In the last couple of days Air Cargo World and our sister publication Cargo Facts have received word from two separate sources that Amazon is in talks to acquire more freighter aircraft. You may want to sit down when you hear how many potential aircraft may be in play.

None of the parties involved would comment on the rumors, and Cargo Facts was not yet able to verify them independently, but some have said that Amazon is negotiating with Boeing for the purchase of one hundred 767-300Fs. That, in itself, is big news, but that’ not the half of it — it may only be a quarter of it. Another rumor says Amazon is talking to Wall Street investors about financing for up to four hundred aircraft. Yes, that’s four hundred. Read more about the details below from David Harris, editor of Cargo Facts…