SEKO cites re-shoring for expansions in northeastern U.S.

Thanks to a recent resurgence in manufacturing of medical-related and other high-tech goods in the northeastern United States, SEKO Logistics has expanding into two locations in the states of New York and Pennsylvania.

SEKO recently moved into a new, 120,000-square-foot warehouse complex that includes a two-story office building in the city of Syracuse (see photo). The new location also includes 13 dock doors, 40-foot-high ceilings to accommodate automated storage systems and 10,000 square feet of cold storage space for pharmaceuticals and food storage.

The Syracuse facility is also located in a Foreign Trade Zone and is within a few hours of other New York state facilities in Buffalo and Rochester.

The other new facility, locate in Pittsburgh, was opened to meet growing customer demand for SEKO’s hybrid MedTec and Omni-channel fulfillment operations. The new 30,000-square-foot structure triples the size of SEKO’s previous facility in the region and is located near Pittsburgh’s growing medical technology manufacturing sector.

“While some logistics companies have pulled out of Western New York and Western Pennsylvania, we’re continuing to expand in these markets in order to give our customers the local customer service and account management they need,” explained Rick Lee, COO of SEKO Logistics. “With the increase in re-shoring happening in Western New York and the resurgence of Pittsburgh as a medical and high-tech hub, our expansion has also enabled us to offer new recruitment opportunities within both our customs brokerage and warehouse operations.”

The northeastern of North America, Lee said, offers access to a wide range of industries, including the medical, automotive, industrial and high-technology businesses that need logistics services.