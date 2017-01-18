SF Express moves ahead with China air cargo hub

Shenzhen-based carrier SF Express is moving forward with its plans to build one of the world’s biggest air-cargo hubs in Ezhou City, an inland city less than two hours by air from 80 percent of China’s economic activity.

A unit of SF Express – SF Airport Investment – and China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company have now released designs and put up the initial funding for what could become the primary express hub for SF Express affiliate, SF Airlines. According to the developer, the facility could become world’s fourth busiest cargo airport in Asia, with planned capacity of more than 2.6 million tonnes per year.

The initial venture has an investment capital of US$14.4 million. The partnership will cover design, construction and eventual operation and management of the project. Presumably, further government and private funding will be forthcoming, considering the price tag for the mega-project.

Separately, SF is also soliciting bids and partnerships to for development of the airport’s cargo area to ensure cargo facilities are adequately prepared to meet SF’s long-term needs. The solicitation calls for a sortation and distribution center to be built “in the core area between [Ezhou Airport’s] two runways,” which could process 7 million tonnes annually by 2045. Moreover, it calls for enhanced railway, roadway and waterway infrastructure to promote regional intermodal connectivity.

Submissions closed late last year, and SF has set Feb. 20, 2017, as the deadline for scheme submission.

